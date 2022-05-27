JoAnn Young, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born December 28, 1930, in Daviess County, to the late Ernest and Myrtle Gillians. JoAnn was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. She graduated from Owensboro Technical High School in 1949 where she met her husband, George. They were married for 69 wonderful years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Young; her son, Master Sergeant (USAF retired) Mike Young; and her brothers, Ernest Gillians Jr. and Joseph Gillians.
JoAnn is survived by her son, Colonel (USA retired) Mark “Buzz” (Laurie) Young; her brothers, James Gillians and Gerald (Kitty) Gillians; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Young; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 Highway 431, Owensboro, KY 42301.
