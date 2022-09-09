CENTRAL CITY — Joanna Clark Todd, 93, of Central City, passed away at home Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Joanna was born in Bremen June 7, 1929, to Sherman and Lillian Vincent Clark. She graduated from Bremen High School in 1948. Joanna attended Baptist Nursing School in Louisville and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1952. She worked at Greenville Hospital, now Owensboro Health Hospital, and later at Muhlenberg Co. Health Dept. in Central City.
Joanna was an active member of Central City First United Methodist Church for almost 70 years. She served on several boards of the church and taught Sunday school classes. She was a member of Central City Lion’s Club for many years. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and playing Bridge with her friends.
Joanna was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Paul E. Todd; parents, Sherman and Lillian Clark; brothers, Gene Clark, Charles Clark, and Roger Clark; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Todd; and son-in-law, Bill Walker.
She is survived by her son, David Alan Todd; daughter, Mary Beth Walker; granddaughter, Leanna (Daniel) Norwood; two great-grandsons, Todd Thomas Norwood and Beau Dawson Norwood; great-granddaughter, Lillian Ross Norwood; and brother, Barry (Martha) Clark.
The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Scott Milby officiating, with a burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to KY United Methodist Children’s Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
