FORDSVILLE — Joanna Marksberry Johnson, 67, of Fordsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Daviess County on Dec. 10, 1953, to the late Anna Young and Bill Marksberry. Her grandparents, James and Nina Marksberry, took Joanna in at eight years old, when her mother died and raised her until she married her first love, Mike.
She was retired from Swedish Match. Joanna was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Fordsville. She loved feeding and watching her hummingbirds, singing, watching Family Feud and Hallmark movies. She loved telling stories of her childhood, working in her flowerbeds and fixing up the house in her younger years. It would be normal to come home and a wall be missing because she tore it down. Most of all, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Mike; two sisters, Judy Sumner and Charlotte Campbell, a half-sister, Diane Greathouse; and her beloved dog Lexie, who died in April 2020.
Survivors include her son, Chris Johnson, of Fordsville; daughter, Carrie (Jimmy) Smith, of Whitesville; granddaughters, Madison and Abby Johnson, of Fordsville; grandsons, Seth, Landon and Mason Smith, of Whitesville; a sister, Brenda Morris of Owensboro; half-sister, Debbie Shepherd of Masonville; half-brothers, Jimmy Marksberry of Illinois and Dave Marksberry of Virginia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to offer special thanks to her doctors, especially Dr. Ridenhour, her oncologist, the nurses at Owensboro Health and the wonderful people at the Heartford House who took such wonderful care of her.
A private funeral service was held at Cecil Funeral Home with burial at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation was at Cecil Funeral Home from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take to form of donations to The Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303
