LEWISPORT — Jodie Janel Blake, 54, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. She was born October 10, 1967, in Washington, Indiana to John Joseph Nagel III and Ora Jayne (Ennis) Nagel Arthur. Jodie took pride in her job as a family home provider for those with special needs. She could be described as “rough around the edges” but had a “heart of gold”. She took pride in her independence, and she knew how to fight to better herself and her family. She loved teaching her grandchildren about cooking, nature, and life in general. She worked hard for everything that she had and put everyone before herself. Jodie loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. They were truly the light of her life.
In addition to her father, Jodie was preceded in death by her grandson, Ashton Adam Brown.
She is survived by her children, Jacob Brown (Ashlee Kreisle) and Lacey (Matthew) Hall; her mother, Ora Jayne (Ennis) Nagel Arthur; and her grandchildren, Aubree Brown, Kaylen Brown, Landon Brown, Maddison Hall, and Aiden Hall.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jodie Blake may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented