Jody “Fuzzy the Man” McFadden, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Friday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1960, in Owensboro, to the late James W. “Sweets” McFadden and Revel Gustene “Blondie” Felty Mcfadden. Fuzzy worked many years as a farm hand on several different farms and spent time gardening. He loved hunting, fishing, setting out trout lines and always looked forward to deer season. Fuzzy enjoyed cookouts, bonfires and hanging out with his close friends in the building known as “The Stabbin’ Cabin.”
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Ernie Flener Felty and Jesse “Willy” and Myrtle “Mertie” Ridgeway McFadden and several aunts and uncles.
Fuzzy is survived by his sisters, Darlene “Susie” Lewis and Christy Sparks; his brothers, Joel “Scrap” Mcfadden, Kent McFadden, Scott “Bartman” McFadden, Jesse McFadden and Tim McFadden; two aunts, Corene Phelps and Dotty McFadden; an uncle, Royce Felty; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral service for Fuzzy will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Fuzzy in c/o Susie Lewis.
Memories and condolences for the family of Fuzzy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
