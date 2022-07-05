HARDINSBURG — Joe Allen Mingus, 66, of Cloverport, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Black Lick Baptist Church and a carpenter.
Survivors: father, Billy Mingus; daughter, Helen K. Mingus; brothers, Doug Mingus and Billy Carroll Mingus; and sister Nancy Priest.
Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Black Lick Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Black Lick Cemetery.
