EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Joe B. Dragoo Sr., 82, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Ohio County to the late Earl and Adeline Dragoo.
Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Marie Dragoo; and his children, Joe B. Dragoo Jr. and Deborah Dragoo Banks.
He is survived by his companion of 19 years, Clara Loyce Evans; his children, Susan Dragoo, Marshall Dragoo and Heather Dragoo; his grandchildren, Joe Dalton Banks and Carson Banks; and his sister, Alice (Billy) Adams.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory immediately followed by a graveside service in Bells Run Cemetery.
All who attend the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Joe Dragoo Sr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
