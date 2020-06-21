OWENSBORO — Joe Bickett, 67, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Joseph Alvin Bickett Jr. was born Aug. 4, 1952, in Owensboro to Joseph Alvin and Elizabeth Rumage Bickett. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1971, graduated from Brescia College in 1975 and was married to the former Martha Jane Lamb on June 22, 1979, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Joe retired from the City of Owensboro as a 911 dispatcher in 2005 and was a member of the Catholic faith. He loved watching University of Kentucky basketball, New York Yankees baseball and Notre Dame football. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Bickett; and by a brother, Keith Louis Bickett.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jane Bickett; a daughter, Melissa Smith (Adam) of Owensboro; a son, Jason Bickett (Cortnie Crowe) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Chad Smith, Dean Smith, Makayla Bickett, Bryson Bickett, Kaiden Bickett and Jaylee Bickett; his mother, Betty Bickett of Rumsey; five sisters, Mary Beth Andrews of Frankfort, Vickie Groce (Steve) of Bowling Green, Lisa Young (Steve) of Calhoun, Paula McGuire (Jeff) of Boonville, Indiana, and Amy LaBron of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Steve Bickett of Slaughters and Gary Bickett (Karen) of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends.
Family services will be held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Joe’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services for Joe Bickett will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Joe’s visitation and prayer service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Joe’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Joe Bickett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Joe at musterfuneralhomes.com.
