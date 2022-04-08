Joe Bill Clark, 89, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 6, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born February 24, 1933 in St. Joseph, Kentucky to the late James H. Clark Sr. and Miriam Merrimee Clark. Joe Bill retired from Green River Steel after 32 years of working as a lab technician and was an honored Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus in Sorgho, and the American Legion, Kentucky Chapter.
Joe Bill was an avid golfer; he won several tournaments including the Owensboro Senior Championship four times. He was a U.K. fan and enjoyed the outdoors. Joe Bill was a loving husband and an awesome dad and granddad. He played an active role in his grandchildren’s lives and spent many hours teaching the game of golf. Joe Bill enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and loved teasing everyone around him.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandchildren, Michael and Kendra Clark and his siblings, James H. Clark, Jr., Robert E. Clark, Jean Ferral, and Naomi Ebelhar.
Those left to cherish Joe Bill’s memory are his wife of 66 years, Sherma J. Carr Clark; his children, Joseph Mark (Carolyn) Clark, William Keith (Teresa) Clark, Ronald Lee (Jennifer) Clark, and Beth Ann (Scott) Titzer; his grandchildren, Mary Lynn (Tim) Millsaps, Ryan Clark, Parker Clark, Haley Titzer, Katie Clark, Gabriella Clark, Ben Clark, Logan Titzer, and Brady Clark; his great-grandchildren, Sydney Millsaps, Cohen Millsaps, and Aiden Millsaps; and his siblings, Mildred Calhoun and Patty Beyke.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan celebrating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Charitable donations may be made payable to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy OKI Chapter, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 4230. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family of Mr. Clark would like to give a special thanks to Father John Vaughan, Sister Margaret Ann Aull, and Heather Owens for the spiritual support during Joe Bill’s sickness; the Hartford House, for the care with dignity during his last days; and Cindy and Jim Hamilton for their support.
