CALHOUN — Joe Billie Taylor, 83, of Calhoun, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was married to his loving wife, Letha Taylor, for 62 years. Joe was a Christian and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church, worked as an EMT and retired from Muster’s Funeral Home.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Lelia Smith; stepfather Charlie Smith; and father Sam Taylor.
Joe enjoyed fishing, UK basketball, sitting on the porch waving and talking to friends, barbecuing and making burgoo and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He dearly loved his family and his dog, Shorty.
He is survived by his wife, Letha Taylor; daughter JoAnn (Ricky) Hamilton; son Darrel (Sheila) Taylor; daughter Dianne (Sterett) Miles; son Bryant (Deanna) Taylor; family friend Charles “Corky” Gray; grandchildren Michelle Hamilton, Aaron (Becky) Hamilton, Cathryn (Aaron) Shupert, Leah Taylor, Cameron Taylor and Westyn Miles; great-grandson Hunter Young; great-granddaughter Palmer Mae Hamilton on the way; stepgrandson Gavin Sanders; his best friend that he worked with, Wayne Bailey; and his fishing buddy, Justice Casebier.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all of the prayers and support provided by his friends and church family at Calhoun Baptist Church throughout Joe’s health challenges, as well as thank the healthcare providers who treated him.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main Street, Calhoun, KY 42327 or American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Memories can be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
