ROCKPORT, Ind. — Joe Billy Boyd, 88, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
His service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War earned him a Purple Heart. He was a member and past commander of Rockport American Legion Post 254.
Bill owned and operated Bill & Carrol’s Tavern in Tennyson, Indiana.
Survivors include his companion, Carrol Morris; and his children, Beth Blair, Kathy Baldridge, Jake Boyd and Sheila Rininger.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First Street Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
