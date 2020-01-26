Joe Billy Tutt, 70, of Owensboro, transitioned to his heavenly home Thursday, Jan. 23, at his home. He was born to the late Joseph Tutt Jr. and Nina Pearl Brown Tutt. Joe Billy was retired from Peters Construction and Gaddis Construction. He was a member and supporter of the Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and grilling for his family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Sherman; and his brothers, David Tutt and Melvin Tutt.
Joe Billy is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Diane Tutt; four children, Robert (Pam) Sutherland of Owensboro, Vernon (Alejandra) Sutherland of Garland, Texas, and Andre (Ontisha) Tutt and Joseph (Kristen) Tutt of Owensboro; one foster son, Frank (Jaymee) Herman of Owensboro; two brothers, the Rev. Terry (Cindy) Tutt of Owensboro and Tony Tutt of New Orleans; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E. Tenth St., Owensboro. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com. Final Tribute by McFarland Funeral Home.
