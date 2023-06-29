Joe Bob Trantham, a beloved resident of Owensboro, peacefully passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, while under the compassionate care of several loving caregivers along with the great workers from Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was 89 years old. Joe was born July 1, 1933, in Canton, North Carolina to his late parents, Lloyd J. Trantham and Ivy M. Ford Trantham.
At the tender age of 17, Joe, with the permission of his parents, courageously enlisted as a Marine and served his country during the Korean War. Following the war, he made his way to Owensboro where he spent the rest of his fulfilling life. Joe dedicated 35 years of service to Whirlpool in Evansville, Indiana before his well-deserved retirement. Beyond his professional endeavors, Joe had an undeniable passion for woodworking, undertaking numerous projects and generously donating over 40,000 cedar crosses to 13 different countries. Fishing, cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, and solving crossword puzzles were among his cherished hobbies. Joe was a devoted member of St. John United Methodist Church where he found solace and community.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Doris, in 2017, as well as his siblings, Bill Trantham, Thelma Gouge, Ronnie Trantham, and Larry Trantham.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Joe B. Trantham, Jr. (Joyce) of Weaverville, North Carolina, Wanda Bennett (Billy) of Auburndale, Florida, Bryan Trantham (Diane) of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Kim Sinner of Lake Wales, Florida, Allison Johnson of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Jack Trantham (Michele) of Lake Wales, Florida, and Linda Mitchell of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and six brothers and sisters.
The funeral service honoring the life of Joe Bob Trantham will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. John United Methodist Church. Joe will be laid to rest in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
We invite you to share your condolences and cherished memories of Joe by visiting www.glenncares.com. In our hearts, Joe Bob Trantham will forever remain, his legacy living on through the love and memories he created.
