Joe D. Frobeter passed away January 26th, 2021 at Millers Mary Manor in Rockport, Indiana. Born on January 2nd, 1937 to the late Milford and Julia Frobeter. He was a businessman, owner of MidValley Equipment and Tyler’s Truck Stop. He served on the county counsel for 28 years for this community which he loved and was a Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Frobeter, of 34 years; brother, Gary Frobeter; sister, Sharon Brackin; nephews, Lee and Danny Frobeter and Shad Brackin; step-children, Doug Waterman and Kim McCloskey; grandchildren, Zach and Ben Mohr, and Hannah Waterman.
No services are scheduled at this time due to Coronavirus. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the human society of your choice.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
