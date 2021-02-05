ROCKPORT, Ind. — Joe D. Frobeter passed away Jan. 26, 2021, at Millers Mary Manor in Rockport, Indiana. Born Jan. 2, 1937, to the late Milford and Julia Frobeter, he was a businessman and owner of MidValley Equipment and Tyler’s Truck Stop. He served on the Spencer County counsel for 28 years for this community which he loved. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Rockport, where he was a Mason. Joe was a member of the air flying club in Owensboro and loved to fly his Cessna 182.
He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Frobeter, of 34 years; brother Gary Frobeter; sister Sharon Brackin; nephews Lee and Danny Frobeter and Shad Brackin; stepchildren Doug Waterman and Kim McCloskey; grandchildren Zach and Ben Mohr and Hannah Waterman.
No services are scheduled at this time due to the coronavirus. A celebration of life service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the humane society of your choice.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
