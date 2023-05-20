HARDINSBURG — Joe Dan Howell, 81, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of Harned United Methodist Church and a farmer.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Alexander Howell; sons, Daniel Brent Howell, Andrew Scott Howell, Joseph Mark Howell, and Tyler Lee Howell; brothers, Gerald Howell and Eric Howell; and sisters, Vicki Wyatt and Judith Tate.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Harned United Methodist Church. Burial: Harned Cemetery, Harned. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home of Hardinsburg has been entrusted with care.
