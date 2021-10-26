MACEO — Joe Darrell Hamilton, 63, of Maceo, passed away on Sunday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Feb. 16, 1958, to the late James Wilbur and Mattie Ruth Hall Hamilton. Joe was of the Baptist faith and was retired as a troubleshooter from the Hon Company. He enjoyed motorcycles, horseback riding, training dogs, woodworking and swimming in the mighty Ohio River. Joe was a lover of all creatures and had a variety of pets over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki Arnold; and an infant child, James Adair Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Mary Belle Hamilton; children, Mason Hamilton and Logan Hamilton; stepchildren, Lucinda Henning, Christopher Carman and Celina Dunigan; grandson, Toby Miller; step grandchildren, Willis Henning and Landon Henning; siblings, Betty Bledsoe and Bonnie Raley.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with inurnment following in Lewisport Cemetery. Joe’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
