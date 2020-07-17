HAWESVILLE — Joe Earl McManaway, 74, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. Joe was born in Breckenridge County, on Sept. 5, 1945, to the late Wilbur and Zina Veach McManaway. Joe was a member of Patesville Baptist Church and was retired from UPS. He loved working on his farm and fishing. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tim McManaway; siblings, Dorothy Kerner, Brenda Spivey and Leonard McManaway.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon McManaway; son, Kevin McManaway; daughter-in-law, Patsy McManaway; grandchildren, Lucas McManaway, Dylan McManaway, Walker McManaway, Jasmine McManaway, Jake McManaway and Nakaya Bozarth; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Chisum, Lomax, Madison, Tyson, Gatlin, Hudson, Sawyer and Layton; sister, Zella Nugent; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Patesville Baptist Church with burial following in Homestead Cemetery. Joe’s family will be greeting friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Patesville Baptist Church and on from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Patesville Baptist Church.
Share your memories and condolences with Joe’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented