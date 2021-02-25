Joe Junior Whitney, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Muhlenburg County to the late Joe and Rosy May Jones Whitney. Joe was a retired roofer and a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling and going to Big B wrestling with his friend, Bobby Wilson. Joe loved his church and had a passion for helping anyone in need, especially members of his church. He was a person who never met a stranger.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Noffsinger; and two sisters, Lourine Bidwell and Edna Stewart.
Surviving are his children, daughters Maria Whitney of Owensboro and Rachel Whitney of Bristow, Oklahoma; son Wayne Whitney and wife Janice of Owensboro; four grandchildren; three brothers, James, Donald and Richard Noffsinger, all of Owensboro; and three sisters, Christine Vowels and Mary Evon Wade, both of Owensboro, and Rose Lee Burden of Tell City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be noon Saturday at Ridgewood Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Joe at the church shall be within current health and safety directives. Everyone shall wear an appropriate personal protective mask while in the church.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
