LEWISPORT — Joe M. Adkins, 91, of Lewisport, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. Joe was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Lewisport to the late Joe R. and Ettie Husk Adkins. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and retired from American Olean Tile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Bolen Adkins; his second wife, Betty Wilson Adkins; a brother, Russell Adkins; and sisters Ethel Logsdon, Ruby Grant and Nola Oost.
He is survived by his son, Joe Russell (Sandy) Adkins; a daughter, Joyce (Dwayne) Duncan; stepdaughter Paulette (Dan) Payton; brother Carl Adkins; sister Rosa McCaslin; grandchildren David (Dana) Duncan, Belinda (Chuck) Lents, B. J. Singleton, Ben (Amy) Singleton, Dorothy (Eddie) Morris, Amanda Adkins, Faith (Dylan) Parkhurst, James Payton and Kyle (Gabrielle) Payton; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with a private burial at a later date. Joe’s family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your source.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers Susan Howard and Russ West.
