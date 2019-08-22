RUSSELLVILLE -- Joe Mac Howard, 86, of Russellville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 6:08 p.m. at his home. Mr. Howard was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and member of Miller Town Church of Christ. He also was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his son, Butch Howard; stepson Ronnie Joe Withrow; and wife Jean Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Howard; daughter Samantha Howard of Bremen; granddaughter Taylor Howard of Greenville; stepson Mike Strode of Russellville; stepdaughters Kim Brumfield of Greenville, Mary Jane Withrow of Madisonville, Deborah Houston of Florida and Pennie Cloud of Florida; daughter-in-law Sherry Howard of Greenville; and several stepgrandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Jimmy Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
