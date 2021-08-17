Ricky Joe Marcum, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 20, 1953, in Louisville to the late Marshall and Reba Embry Marcum. Joe was a retired engineer for Paducah and Louisville Railroad. He enjoyed flying drones and all things electronic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Joe Marcum; and three brothers, Jim Marcum, Bill Embry, and Harold Embry.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa Marcum; son, Scottie Marcum; daughter, Amy Marcum Husband (Lance); and five grandchildren, Victoria Marcum, Anthony Marcum, Jordan Marcum, Jaelyn Kennedy, and Victoria Woodall.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
