Joe McKay, 87, of Owensboro, passed away on February 13, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana. He was born November 24, 1934, in Owensboro, to the late Charles Elmo and Rosie Hurm McKay. Joe retired from Whirlpool, where he worked as a supervisor for many years. He was a member of the Catholic faith and the Army Reserves.
Joe enjoyed fishing, UK Basketball, playing cards, and yard work.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McKay; son, Joseph E. McKay, Jr.; and siblings, Bud, Phyllis, Bobby, and Danny.
Joe is survived by his children, Stan (Beth) McKay, Diane (Brent) Hoptry, and Karen (Paul) Wahlstrom; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie McKay, Carolyn Szetela, Mickey McKay, Tommy McKay, Anita Tooley, Marilyn Powers, and Steve McKay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. McKay. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joe McKay and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented