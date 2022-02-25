CENTRAL CITY — Joe Michael Puckett, 56, of Central City, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 6:26 a.m. at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a towboat captain for Merchant Mariner in Paducah and a U.S. Marine veteran.
Survivors: wife, Teresa Pointer; son, Cameron Gunn; brother, Byron Puckett; sister, Gina Davis; and father, Steve Puckett.
Service: 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
