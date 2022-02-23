REYNOLDS STATION — Joe Noel Wilson, 70, of Reynolds Station, departed his earthly life and was welcomed in the arms of Jesus on Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Muhlenberg County, on July 17, 1951, to the late Joe Glenn Wilson and Sadie Mae Webb. Joe was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church and was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. He enjoyed spending time with his family, U.K. sports, bass fishing, golf, and gardening.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Glenn Wilson and mother and stepfather, Sadie Mae and Rev. Harry G. Lewis.
Joe is survived by his wife of ten years, Delores Revlett Wilson; son, Eli Wilson; granddaughter, Emma Wilson; and brother, Russell Lewis.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Share your memories with Joe’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
