Joe Richardson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Joe Richardson was born Nov. 10, 1936, in McLean County to the late Loren E. and Lillian Thomas Richardson and was married to the former Barbara Ann Goode on June 5, 1957.
Joe worked as a highway design technician at Johnson, Depp and Quisenberry and was an active member of both Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian and Pleasant Hope General Baptist churches, where he and Barbara volunteered with the youth. Joe enjoyed cards, UK ballgames and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara G. Richardson, who died Feb. 5, 2017; by his sister, Betty Bolton; and by his brother, Jimmy Richardson.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Decker (Rick); his son, Tom Richardson (Bridget); two grandchildren, Jeb Richardson (Sarah) and Raegan Richardson; four great-grandchildren, Lydia Richardson, Billy Richardson, Elias Richardson and Rollie Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Joe and his sister, Betty Bolton, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Tracy Burnett
and Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may
visit with Joe’s family from 10:30 a.m. to
2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Joe and Betty’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Thursday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Joe and Betty’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Joe Richardson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, KY 42301.
