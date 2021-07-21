BREMEN — Joe Robert Divine, 84, of Bremen, died at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his residence. Joe was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Muhlenberg County and was a retired coal miner for Peabody Coal Co. He was also a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Clara Green Divine; sister Joyce Ann Vincent; and parents Courtland and Nell Divine.
He is survived by his sons, Chaun (Lori) Divine and Eric (Julie) Divine; daughter Kimberly Divine; grandchildren Cory Divine, Joshua Divine, Harley Divine, Alana Divine, Erika Divine, Chloee Divine and Frannie Yates; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Divine, McKenna Divine and Atarie Divine.
Services will be noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Glen Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
