Joe Rollin Bowen of Owensboro passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was 71. Born in Evansville, Indiana, a son of the late Rollin and Norma Vogel Bowen, his family moved to Owensboro when he was six months old. Mr. Bowen attended Thruston Elementary School, Daviess County Junior High School, and graduated from Daviess County High School in 1968, where he was the quarterback for the Panthers when they first defeated Owensboro High School. He graduated from the University of Kentucky, after which he joined the family business, Bowen Tire, retiring in 2011. His focus was on his family, being part of and supporting them in their activities, from football to baseball to cheerleading. As a former coach and president of Western Little League, he was mindful of his players’ needs on the field and off the field. Sometimes that was a snack, a ride home, and often a burger on the way. As president of the league, his responsibilities included the maintenance of the field. It was a source of pride that a game was never rained out during his tenure. After his children graduated from high school, Mr. Bowen provided color commentary for radio broadcasts of area football games. His personal time was often spent fishing with his grandchildren, playing golf with his foursome of more than 40 years, and of course, watching University of Kentucky athletics.
Joe Bowen was committed to his community and the commonwealth. The roles he played, many of which have been recognized in recent publications, included serving as chairman of The Family Y, in the Kentucky legislature, and on the boards of the University of Kentucky, the Owensboro Regional Health Hospital, and the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport.
Those remaining to honor the memory of Joe Bowen include his wife of 47 years, Vicki Conkright Bowen; his children, Adam Bowen and his wife Nicole of Atlanta and Joy Herbert and her husband Scott of Louisville; his grandchildren, Rollin Herbert, Chase Herbert, Ally Herbert, Mamie Bowen, and John “Jack” Bowen; and his brothers, Jerry Bowen and his wife M’Alys of Owensboro and John Bowen and his wife Cary of Franklin.
The funeral service for Joe Bowen, officiated by the Rev. Keith Switzer, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Wendell Foster Center or Habitat for Humanity.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
