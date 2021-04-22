Joe Thomas “Tommy” Latham, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born in Greenville, the son of Ruby Lawrence Latham and Cora Evelyn Walker Latham. He retired in 1992 after 26 years working at TVA as a machinist. He was a member, deacon and elder of Graham Presbyterian Church. Tommy served for eight years in the Air Force as a staff sergeant working as a helicopter mechanic. He volunteered for over 20 years at food pantries in Muhlenberg County and helped to found the Hope to All pantry in Drakesboro. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Barbara Lorenzen, Myrna Carver and Lawrence Ann Latham.
He is survived by his wife of 58½ years, Nellie Lorene Croft Latham of Graham; his son, Chris (Dianna) Mueller of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Jessica (David) Huntt and Amanda Mueller; three stepgrandchildren, Rob (Kim) Wright, Russell (Mindy) Wright and Allison (Dr. Tom) Frazier; and nine great-grandchildren, Raylee Mueller, Ellie Huntt, Nicholas Wilson, Ashley Wright, Austin Wright, Johnathan Wright, Julia Wright, Emily Frazier and Sean Frazier.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Dr. Tim Davis conducting, assisted by the Rev. George Thompson. Burial will follow in Graham Hill Cemetery in Graham with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends participating in the service or visitation are asked to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing per state requirements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hope to All food pantry at Drakesboro. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
