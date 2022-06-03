Joe Willis Lee, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 25, 1927, in Summerfield, Louisiana to the late Roneal and Beatrice Flurry Lee. Joe had retired from Texas Gas after 42 years of service and was on the founding board of the Riverport Authority in Owensboro among other community developments. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he was a proud and devoted member of the Maverick Sunday School class. Joe received his Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
Joe was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ferguson Lee on March 1, 2018; two sisters, Tressie Mae Sayers and Betty Turpin; and a brother, James Lee.
Joe is survived by three children, Cindy Hawes (George), Stephen J. Lee, and Nancy Grimsley (Bob); four grandchildren, Julie Hawes Gordon (Sale), Brian Lee Hawes (Erin), Jenna Grimsley Tarter (Chris), and Logan Grimsley (Samantha); as well as 12 great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, and Lucy Gordon, Olivia, Austen, Adelaide, and Margot Hawes, Miles, Ian, Luke, and Annsley Tarter, and Asher Grimsley.
He dearly loved and was very proud of his family. Joe will be remembered as “Granddaddy,” a gentle and loving patriarch of his family.
The funeral service for Joe will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
