Joel High, 79, died Aug. 12, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Newark, N.J., to the late Edward and Rebecca “Betty” High. Joel was president of Medley Distilling Company. Later, he was the owner of Mr. Tuxedo and currently business manager of First Class Services.
Mr. High was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gerry Zuckerman and Ellen Miller.
Joel is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Brian High, Karen Davis, Leslie Barrack and Rick Barrack; his niece, Susan Gechtman; and his six grandchildren.
Public visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services and interment will be at B’nai Abraham Memorial Park in Union, N.J.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. High shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial donations appreciated to donor’s favorite charity.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joel High may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
