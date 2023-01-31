MCDANIELS — Joel Keith Hayden, 74, of McDaniels, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in West Louisville to the late Elaine and James “Jack” Hayden as the middle of seven children.
Joel served in the United States Army at Fort Carson, Colorado in the 52nd Engineering Battalion and then 10th Mountain Division. He started his career as a draftsman at Premium Allied Tool, and then later as an engineering manager traveling extensively throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. He ended his career of 32 years as the president of The Hines Group, the parent company of Premium Allied Tool. Joel also served as Commander of AmVets Post 119.
He enjoyed his annual trips to the Daytona 500 and spending weekends with friends at deer camp in Christian County. He especially loved boating and retired life at Rough River Lake where he and his wife Sheila built a cabin.
Joel was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Hayden of Wichita, Kansas and David Hayden of Owensboro, and half-brother, James Hayden of Evansville, Indiana.
Joel is survived by his wife, Sheila Tichenor Hayden; daughter, Kris (Chance) Atherton of Owensboro; son, Matt (Amy Mapother) Hayden of Denver, Colorado; son, Robbie Tichenor and daughters, Sara (Brian) Coots and Lauren (Dan) Jackson, all of Beaver Dam; siblings, Bob (Jean) Hayden of West Louisville, Jerry (Debbie) Hayden of Whitesville, Jacquelynn (Steve) Bossu of Chicago, Illinois, and Charlene (Keith) Mabry of Henderson; former spouse, Judy Hayden of Owensboro; and 14 grandchildren, Elaina, Izak, Anika, Jackson, Chelsea, Janie, Maggie, Grace, Warren, Robert, Jake, Bowen, Eli, and Sophie.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place in Rosehill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that any form of memorial contributions be made to The Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joel Hayden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
