HARTFORD — Joel “Kent” Brown, 65, died Monday June 29, 2020, at his home. Kent was born in Williamsburg, Ky., to Reba Brown and the late Norman J. Brown. He was a coal miner, he served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam, and was a member of Clear Run Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother Roger Brown.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Springer Brown; three brothers, Keith Brown, Craig Brown and Terry Brown; and a sister, Norma Henderson.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will be in Clear Run Cemetery near Hartford. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
Due to State requirements we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
