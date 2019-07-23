FORDSVILLE -- Joel Eugene Mattingly, 50, of Fordsville died Saturday, July 20, 2019, on his family farm. He was a journeyman toolmaker at Service Tool & Die Inc. in Henderson. He was also co-owner of Mattingly Performance in Fordsville, where he specialized in Mustang restoration. Joel was a Christian and attended East Hartford Baptist Church with his family. He was a graduate of Fordsville High School, class of 1986, and Ohio County Vocational-Technical School. Joel enjoyed being outside on his farm, in the shop with his cars, and restoring antique tractors. This last week, Joel enjoyed a family vacation to Orlando. He had a great time with his family and enjoyed his first plane ride. Joel was preceded in death by his father, James W. Mattingly; and a niece, Addison Mattingly.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Dianna Mattingly of Fordsville; his daughters, Samantha (Tyler) Kessinger and Savannah Mattingly, all of Fordsville; a grandson, Bentley Kessinger of Fordsville; his mother, Merlene Mattingly of Fordsville; a brother, John (Ashley) Mattingly of Owensboro; three nephews, Aaron (Sarah) Flannery and Austin Flannery, both of Louisville, and Garrett Bellamy of Fordsville; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Don and Edna Sue McLemore of Fordsville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donna (Bruce) Flannery of Louisville and Denise (Kelly) Clark of Fordsville; aunt and uncle Patsy and Jimmy Baxley of Beaver Dam; and several cousins.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, officiated by Alex Loginow, Jeremy Robinson and Don McLemore. Burial will follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearyfuneral.com.
