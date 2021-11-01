Joetta Cooper, 76, of Owensboro died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The Daviess County native was born Jan. 21, 1945, to the late Virgil and Waltrude Higdon.
Joetta was a beautician by trade and also worked at Sun Windows. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Means; siblings, Joseph Charles “J.C.” Higdon, Sylvester Higdon, Ruth Johnson, and Barbara Obermeier.
Arrangements for Joetta Cooper are private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joetta Cooper may be left at www.glenncares.com.
