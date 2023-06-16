ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Joetta Straughan, 74, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.
Survivors: son, Thomas “Mickey” (Angie) Hammers; stepson, Rick Straughan; and siblings, Roy (Rita) Tharp, John (Betty) Tharp, Linda (Stephen) Vandiver.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Easterseals of Southwestern Indiana.
