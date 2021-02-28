CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Master Sgt. Joey A. Higgs, 51, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 27, 1969. He resided in Clarksville. He retired from military service after serving 22 years in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant. He married the love of his life, Stephanie R. Howard, on Aug. 1, 1997. He enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbon and Agnes Higgs; and his son, Terrell Higgs.
Joey is survived by his wife, Stephanie R. Higgs; his son, Raven (Brittany) Higgs; stepdaughter Capri Kelley; grandchildren Imari and Montrius Robinson and Jackson Joey Higgs; siblings Patrick Higgs, Seneca Higgs and Bill French, Ray (Venice) Higgs, Shana Higgs, Fred (Stephanie) Higgs and Orbon Jr. (Materess) Higgs; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, services will not be conducted.
Condolences may be sent by email to shiggs.2013@gmail.com.
Tennessee Cremation Care (931-553-1660) is entrusted with arrangements for Joey Higgs.
