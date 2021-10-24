HARDINSBURG — Joey Armes, 58, of McQuady, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was an electrician and member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church.
Survivors include his sons, Jaxson Armes, Larry Washer and Christian Ferry; daughters Jennifer Armes and Jennifer Jarboe; brothers Gary Armes, Bobby Armes, Dale Armes and Timmy Armes; and sisters Wanda Jackson, Karen Schafer, Vicky Carter and Tracy Allen.
Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with cremation to follow under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Joey Armes Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home.
