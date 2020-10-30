Johanda Sue Edge, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, after fighting a battle with Crohn’s disease for 30 years. She was born Feb. 16, 1968, in Muhlenberg County to Johnny and Barbara Edge. Johanda enjoyed fishing, camping and music, especially the music of Velcro Pygmies. She was an avid fan of UK basketball and a member of HIS church. Most of all, Johanda loved her family and friends, and spending her time with them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Joan Edge; and her grandmother, Nellie Marie Edge.
Johanda is survived by her daughters, Jarah (Derek) Montgomery and Katelyn Payne; her stepdaughters, Kayla Nall and Savannah Nall; her father, Johnny Edge; her grandchildren, Jaylen Moss, Tyler Moss, Isabella Montgomery, Madelyn Montgomery and Lawson Nall; her sister, Angie Vanover; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service with limited attendance will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. It was Johanda’s wish that everyone come dressed as they are, as she always accepted people exactly as they were.
All who attend the visitation and service for Ms. Edge shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 6797 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Johanda Edge may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented