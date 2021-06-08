John Albert Schartung Jr., 75 of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born October 16, 1945, in Daviess County to the late John A. Schartung, Sr. and Mary Cecelia Payne Schartung. John was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and was retired from the Daramic Corp. John was a U. S. Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising his vegetable garden every year, playing bingo, and watching U.K. basketball. He also loved going to church and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
John was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Jeanette Schartung on November 22, 2004, and his second wife, Catherine Marie Schartung on November 13, 2017, and two daughters, Jackie Schartung on June 21, 1996 and Jennifer Gibbs on March 20, 2014.
Surviving are a daughter, Jessie Schartung of Owensboro; three sons, Jeff (Nikki) Schartung, Jason (Kristie) Schartung, and John A. (Sondra) Schartung, III, all of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; three sisters, Joann Millay of Stanley, Barbara Hodskins of Fordsville, and Patricia Lucht of Apapka, Florida; four brothers, Tom Schartung of Bristol, TN, Bernard Schartung of Philpot, David Schartung of Ashburn, Virginia, and Robert Schartung of Owensboro; his son-in-law, Mike Gibbs of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass with limited attendance will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Mr. Schartung shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the doors of the funeral home regarding personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Right To Life, 1115 Tamarack Road, #200, Owensboro, KY, 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented