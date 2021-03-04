John Allen Farley, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born April 21, 1940, in Litchfield, Minnesota, to the late Bernard and Isabelle Farley. John served eight years in the U.S. Coast Guard and then married Linda Mae Payne on Sept. 29, 1967. He and his wife remained in Owensboro, where he retired from Tamarack Elementary School. John enjoyed riding his bicycle and caring for and walking dogs. He and his wife were members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
John was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Ken, Doug and little Jimmy Farley; and sisters Kathleen Day and Jean Ickler.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Farley; daughters Mary Farley (Joey Schnepp) and Emily Farley; grandchildren Sam Griffin, Claire Griffin and Matthew Griffin; sister Emily Bastow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Farley shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Western Kentucky Veteran’s Center or Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented