Rockport, IN — John Allen Murphy, 76, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. John was born in Rockport, Indiana on June 16, 1946, the son of the late Earl Edgar and Nola (Payne) Meyer.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela (Coomer) Murphy of Rockport, IN; his children, MaKayla Beth Murphy of Rockport, Brian Payne and his wife, Amber of Columbus, IN, and Damon Cutrell and his wife, Dee, of Lewisport, KY; his grandchildren, Colby and Dawson Payne, Trenity, Wesley, Kayliee Richmond and Kensli Thurby; his brothers, Edgar Meyer and Allen Meyer and his wife, Angela; his sisters, Mildred Harris of Rockport, Donna Wargel and her husband, Bernard, of Chrisney, IN and Vickie Fisher of Waynetown, IN; his father-in-law, James Coomer of Richland, IN; brothers-in-law, Scott Coomer and his wife Peggy of Rockport and Pastor Tim Coomer and his wife, Michelle, of Rockport; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
Commented