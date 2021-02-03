GREENVILLE — John Alton Stovall, 84, of Greenville, died at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home. Mr. Stovall was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
Mr. Stovall was a former owner of Road Builders LLC, where he was president and CEO, and Greenville Quarries, Madisonville Paving, Quality Blacktopping and Parkway Construction. He was prior co-owner of Black Energy Coal and past president of the Western Kentucky Coal Operator’s Association. His proudest accomplishment was marrying his loving wife, Angie. He was also very proud to be a founding member and fundraising chairman for the Muhlenberg County Extended Campus/Madisonville Community College. He also served for over 30 years as a board member for Old National Bank, where he also served as chairman of the board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Lorene Stovall; son Ken Stovall; and sister Beulah Cornette.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Waddle Stovall; daughter Terri (Jerry) Dozer; stepdaughters Terri Beth (David) Clore and Penny Whittinghill; brothers Tom (Nancy) Stovall and Clyde (Sharon) Stovall; sister Ardith Shannon; granddaughter Laura (Tony) Scott; stepgrandchildren Kassidy (Ryan) Pulliam, Bryant Clore, Brady Noffsinger and Blake Noffsinger; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mae and Connis Logsdon; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Arthur Burrows officiating, assisted by the Rev. Tom Stovall. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
