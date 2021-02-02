GREENVILLE — John Alton Stovall, 84, of Greenville, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2:19 a.m. at his home. Mr. Stovall was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Mr. Stovall was former owner of Road Builders, LLC, where he was president and CEO, and Greenville Quarries, Madisonville Paving, Quality Blacktopping, and Parkway Construction. He was prior co-owner of Black Energy Coal, and past-president of the Western Kentucky Coal Operator’s Association. His proudest accomplishment was being a founding member and fundraising chairman for the Muhlenberg County Extended Campus/Madisonville Community College. He also served for over 30 years as a board member for Old National Bank, where he also served as chairman of the board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Lorene Stovall; and son, Ken Stovall.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Waddle Stovall; daughter, Terri (Jerry) Dozer; stepdaughters, Terri Beth (David) Clore and Penny Whittinghill; brothers, Tom (Nancy) Stovall and Clyde (Sharon) Stovall; sister, Ardith Shannon; granddaughter, Laura (Tony) Scott; stepgrandchildren, Kassidy (Ryan) Pulliam, Bryant Clore, Brady Noffsinger, and Blake Noffsinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Arthur Burrows officiating, assisted by the Rev. Tom Stovall. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
