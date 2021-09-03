CENTRAL CITY — John B. Elieff, 86, of Central City, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. Mr. Elieff was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from TVA and was a member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Carroll Elieff; sons Jonny Dale Elieff, Jeff (Renee) Elieff and Joe (Reyna) Elieff; grandchildren Jane Elizabeth Elieff, Emily Elieff, Jacob Elieff, Tianna Poole, Wynipher Estevez and Wynston Perez; and brother George T. Elieff.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Jeff Elieff officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests that all those in attendance wear masks.
