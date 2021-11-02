John Bailey, 71 of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 24, 1950, in Owensboro, John worked at The Tennessean Newspaper for over 20 years. He will be remembered for having a heart of gold and his loves — every person he met, his family, his grandchildren, playing cards and wrestling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Stewart Bailey; siblings, Paul Bailey, Ivy Nelson and Sue Malinek; and his wife, Mary
Bailey.
He leaves behind his daughters, Crystal Martinez and Martina (Dean) Sparks; brothers, Charles and Earl Bailey; a sister; nine grandchildren, Isabel, Isaiah, Christina & Christian Martinez, Benjamin Mauzy, Daniel, Justin & Nathan Lacefield, Charlotte Jewell; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave, Owensboro.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
