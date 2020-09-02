John Brad Tidner, 69, of Owensboro passed away Monday, August 31 at his home. Born January 15, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Raymond and Margaret Lantrip Tidner, John graduated from Bosse High School then received his B.A. from Wabash College where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, John took some time to tour Europe then served with the Peace Corp in Thailand teaching ESL classes. In 1970, John also worked for the United Nations High Command for Refugees (UNHCR). He continued his teaching career at Daymar College in Owensboro until retirement. John loved traveling, journaling, and running and competed in several marathons including Boston, St. Louis, Chicago and the Midnight Sun marathon in Alaska.
In addition to his parents, John also was preceded in death by two infant siblings and two sisters, Doris Jean and Patricia Ann Tidner.
He is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, John Michael Shearn of Owensboro; four sisters, Millie Jolivette of Evansville, Christine Taylor of Milton, Georgia, Carolyn Humphrey (Jerry) of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Janice Sagissor of Birmingham, Alabama; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friends, Phoebe Athey and Dorothy Kincaid.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of John Tidner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
