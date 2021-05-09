John Bryce Ford, 74, of Whitesville, died at his home Thursday, May 6, 2021. Bryce was born Sept. 24, 1946, to the late Shelby Sr. and Reva Westerfield Ford. Bryce was a member of Bells Run Baptist Church. He volunteered his services to the Daviess County High School Band of Pride for many years, transporting their equipment. Bryce was a Kentucky Colonel and the owner and heavy equipment operator of Ford’s Dozer Service since 1970. He raced at Kentucky Motor Speedway for many years in #36, was voted a Real Hero by the American Red Cross and loved riding his 1991 special edition Sturgis Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Nora Lynn Mills.
Bryce is survived by his lifetime companion of 43 years, Roxanna Wright; his daughter, Lisa (Danny) Ling; his grandchildren, Andrea (Mark) Mills and Garret Ling; and great-grandchildren Will, Karli and Hanna Mills and Leighton Ling and her sister, Siena.
The family would like to express their thanks to all the healthcare providers who cared for Bryce in the past 10 years.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
A service will be 5 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecil
Commented