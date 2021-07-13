CALHOUN — John Caraway 87, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home in Calhoun. John Randall Caraway was born June 23, 1934 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Guilford and Anna Mae Dame Caraway and was married to the former Connie Dale Daws January 24, 1969. John was a farmer, loved the Lord, was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and was also active at Calhoun Christian Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed gardening, fishing, University of Kentucky Basketball, loved farming with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Connie Caraway; a son, Pat Caraway (April) of Calhoun; three daughters, Sarah Thompson (Scott), Johnah Brown (Joseph) both of Calhoun and Nina Anderson (Scott) of Owensboro; eleven grandchildren, Harley Knight (Elijah), Peyton Caraway, Emerson Caraway, Leland Thompson, Evy Thompson, Livingston Thompson, John Eisley Thompson, Fynn Brown, Iylee Brown, Maggie Brown and Amelia Anderson; and a brother, Lemuel “Doodle Bug” Caraway (Ann) of Calhoun.
Graveside services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Calhoun Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Sage and Mr. Larry Mercer officiating. To honor John’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for John’s family.
John’s services will be streamed live on at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The John Caraway family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum; P.O. Box 34; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
