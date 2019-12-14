BOWLING GREEN -- John Carl Coe, 66, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was a native of Jacksonville, Illinois, and preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Veta Coe.
John was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from Western Kentucky University after many years as a broadcast engineer. He enjoyed operating ham radios and was a volunteer firefighter for the Thruston Philpot Fire Department. He is survived by his daughter, Jana Marissa Coe, and her mother, Pam Coe, both of Bowling Green.
A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Faith United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Commented